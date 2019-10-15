A 38-year-old Altoona man who had been affiliated with two area churches has been charged with sexually assaulting two girls, and police are investigating the potential for additional victims.
Bryan Broughton, 1308 Devney Drive, was charged Monday with two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and one charge of mental harm to a child. The most severe of those felony charges could result in up to 60 years in prison.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless set bond at $10,000 cash for Broughton. Conditions of bond include no contact with minors or Wesleyan Church and Red Cedar Church.
According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy went to a town of Seymour home on Sept. 29 to take a family's report of past sexual assault. A girl, who is now 13, said that Broughton had touched her pubic area multiple times going back to when she was six years old. She described multiple occasions of this happening and said she's now suffering from depression and paranoia as a result.
After he was arrested, Broughton admitted to touching that girl and a second prepubescent girl on multiple occasions. He also told police that they'll find child pornography on his electronic devices, which were confiscated using a search warrant. The criminal complaint notes this is an ongoing investigation with the potential of discovering child pornography and other victims.
Broughton was long affiliated with children's ministry and served as a camp counselor at the two area churches with which he is now forbidden from having contact.