EAU CLAIRE — A local organization will be paying bus fares for all Eau Claire Transit riders on Thursday in honor of Earth Day.
Chippewa Valley Transit Alliance donated $600 last week to the public bus service to encourage more people to try riding the bus as an alternative to driving alone.
"We hope we can continue this tradition of offering free bus fare rides on Earth Day each year, as we work to reduce our community's carbon footprint and build a more equitable community at the same time," Mark Quam, president of the Alliance, wrote in a letter to the city.
For those unfamiliar with the city's bus system, more information can be found online at ecbus.org or by calling the Eau Claire Transit office at 715-839-5111.