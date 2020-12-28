EAU CLAIRE — Incumbents in the five district seats on the Eau Claire City Council have all signaled their intent to seek re-election in April.
Incumbents Emily Berge, Jeremy Gragert and Jill Christopherson have submitted all the forms and constituent signatures necessary to appear on the April 6 ballots. Council members Emily Anderson and Andrew Werthmann have both filed their declarations of candidacy, but not yet returned forms with signatures from 20 to 40 adults living in their districts.
Christopherson may face a challenger in her bid for a second term representing the city's west side as Eau Claire's District 4 council member. Robert Haddeman has submitted a declaration of candidacy for that seat, but has not yet returned his nomination papers, according to the city clerk's office.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Jan. 5 to return all the necessary papers to City Hall to appear on ballots in the spring election.