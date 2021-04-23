EAU CLAIRE — A new position jointly funded by the Eau Claire city and county governments to further equity, diversity and inclusion efforts has been filled.
Jeneise Briggs has been hired to be the first equity, diversity & inclusion coordinator and is scheduled to start in the new job next month, according to a city news release.
"There is much work to be done as we strive to create a more inclusive community, and I look forward to learning from and working alongside Jeneise as we move toward our goals," Dave Solberg, interim city manager, said in the news release.
Since August 2020, Briggs has served as diversity and inclusion specialist at the State Bar of Wisconsin. Her responsibilities there included implementing, monitoring progress and recommending changes to the association's diversity and inclusion action plan as well as related programs.
Prior to that she was senior assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion at Marian University in Fond du Lac from April 2017 to June 2020.
Currently residing in DeForest with her husband and two daughters, Briggs will start her new job in Eau Claire on May 17.