EAU CLAIRE — Taking the place of the annual winter parade in Eau Claire is a contest that will recognize elaborate holiday light displays seen around the city.
Homeowners and businesses have until Nov. 29 to register for the contest, which requires them to have their exterior holiday lights and other decorations up throughout December for judging and public viewing.
A panel of judges will decide winners in four categories — best use of lights, most entertaining, most creative theme and judges' choice. The public also will vote on the entries from Dec. 7 to 13 to determine the people's choice award.
Winners will receive a yard sign and recognition on social media.
Register online at eauclaire.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx by clicking on the link for "F/W Community Programs."
There is a $7 entry fee for homeowners and $15 for businesses. Proceeds from the contest go toward funding youth scholarships for the city's recreation programs.
The contest is being sponsored by the city government, the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association and general contractor Market & Johnson.