EAU CLAIRE — Outdoor ice skating rinks are planned at seven Eau Claire parks this winter, but warming shelters will not be open.
In a newsletter on its winter activities, Eau Claire Parks and Recreation announced its plans to have ice rinks at Boyd, Demmler, Oakwood Hills, Pinehurst, Putnam Heights, Roosevelt and Sam Davey parks following Christmas.
Weather permitting, the ice rinks are scheduled to open on Dec. 26, according to the newsletter.
However, with the lingering concern of the COVID-19 pandemic, shelters at the parks will not be open for public use this winter.
The only park with supervision currently planned is Pinehurst Park. That park will have sleds, snowshoes and kubb sets available to borrow for use there.