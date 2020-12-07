EAU CLAIRE — An online open house meeting on Wednesday evening will share information and seek input on planning a new plaza between Eau Claire City Hall and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
A short presentation from city engineers and architects will be at 4, 5 and 6 p.m., followed by opportunities for the public to ask questions and provide feedback.
To attend the virtual meeting, go online to tinyurl.com/y3ly7dzp using a computer, tablet or smartphone.
To listen to the meeting using your telephone, dial 408-418-9388 and then type in event number 146 977 3767.
A short survey on designing the library plaza is already online and available through Dec. 31. To take the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/ZBYDK72.