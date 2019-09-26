The fountain in Eau Claire's Wilson Park broke last autumn, and the city is seeking public opinions on a new water feature to replace it.
The first public design workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the North Conference Room of City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Design Studio Inc. will lead the meeting, and city staff will be available to answer questions.
Three more public workshops will be scheduled to create a vision for replacing the broken fountain, according to a city news release.
The city has allocated $147,000 through its 2020 projects budget for replacing the fountain.