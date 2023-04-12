EAU CLAIRE — The public's help is sought identifying the motor vehicle that did extensive damage over the weekend at city soccer fields.
Photos showing the deep gouges left behind by tires on the turf at Eau Claire Soccer Park on Craig Road were released by the city on Tuesday to make the public aware of the vandalism.
"This vehicle damage is extensive, costly to repair, and will divert staff from other spring maintenance," the city's bulletin stated.
The vandalism also jeopardizes getting the soccer fields ready in time for the first games scheduled there in about two weeks.
People with information on the vehicle or driver that caused the damage can leave an anonymous tip at the Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers phone line, 715-874-TIPS.
