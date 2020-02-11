Eau Claire is planning to refund $136,568 to Menards out of the $1.44 million the home improvement company paid in property taxes on its two local retail stores over the past three years.
Coming out to about a 9.5% tax cut, the settlement set for a City Council vote Tuesday afternoon is less than what the Eau Claire-based retail chain sought in lawsuits it filed in recent years that alleged excessive taxation.
City attorney Stephen Nick called the pending settlements “modest adjustments” backed by evidence of comparable building values and the broader commercial retail market in Eau Claire and similar cities.
The settlement lowers assessed values of the Menards stores at 3619 S. Hastings Way and 3210 N. Clairemont Ave. Currently assessed at $11.8 million by the city, the store on Eau Claire’s southeast side would lower its value to $10.6 million under the pending agreement. The Clairemont Avenue store had been taxed based on $10.9 million in property value, but will drop to $9.9 million.
Lawsuits filed by Menards over tax bills for 2017 through 2019 had argued for values as low as $4.8 million for a store.
The city also is poised to refund $18,828 to owners of a hotel on Eau Claire’s southeast side for 2017 to 2019 property taxes.
Eau Claire East Motel, a subsidiary of Duluth, Minn.-based Island Investments, owns the hotel at 3614 Gateway Drive, which had recently remodeled and switched brands from County Inn & Suites to Best Western.
The city had assessed the hotel’s value at $3.4 million, but lawsuits filed by the owners claimed its value was as low as $1.6 million.
The settlement has the city and hotel owners agree on a value of $3.1 million for the property.
That results in a refund of almost 9% on the $213,200 paid in property taxes on the hotel for the last three years.
Though the city is agreeing to slight reductions in assessed values for the hotel and Menards stores, the city remains confident in how it determines the value of properties for tax purposes.
“The settlements, we think more than anything, reflect the high degree of accuracy of our initial assessments,” Nick said.
Should the council approve the settlements during its 4 p.m. meeting Tuesday, attorneys for both the city and property owners would execute the agreements and have the civil lawsuits dropped.
The businesses still must pay their full 2019 tax bills — including the disputed amount — before getting their refunds, Nick said.
The city still has open lawsuits by five other retailers claiming excessive taxation for stores in Eau Claire. Those companies are Walmart, Sam’s Club, Oakwood Mall, Festival Foods and Sears.
Nick said the city will continue to firmly defend against “lowball valuations” that compare sales prices of stores that have closed to argue lower tax bills for those that are thriving in Eau Claire. But he said the city will be open to reviewing new, factual information for making adjustments as warranted.