EAU CLAIRE — Personal items and decorations placed at gravesites in the city's two public cemeteries need to be removed prior to March 16.
Any items left behind on that day will be removed by city workers as they do their spring cleanup of Forest Hill and Lakeview cemeteries, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.
The exception to this is metal flower pot stands, which can remain in place, but should be emptied prior to March 16.
The city does these cemetery cleanups every year in March and October.
