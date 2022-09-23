EAU CLAIRE — The City of Eau Claire has scheduled its first public informational meeting on an upcoming referendum for Wednesday morning at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
Starting at 9:30 a.m. in the library's Riverview Room, city leaders will provide information on why voters are being asked this fall to approve additional property taxes for 15 new public safety jobs.
On the Nov. 8 ballot, city voters will have a referendum question for an ongoing tax increase of $1.45 million to fund the new positions.
Those jobs would be six firefighters, six police officers, two community service officers and an associate position in the local 911 dispatch center.
The city estimates that property taxes would go up by about $44 on a typical Eau Claire home valued at $194,000 if the referendum is approved.
The Nov. 8 ballot will also include a separate referendum for Eau Claire school district, which wants $98.6 million for upgrades at multiple school buildings.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.