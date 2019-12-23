The Hardee's restaurant at 1000 W. Clairemont Ave. closed on Sunday.
"Recently, the Chippewa Valley has experienced exciting growth throughout River Prairie and around Oakwood Mall," according to a statement from DORO Inc., the owner and operator of the Hardee’s restaurants throughout the Chippewa Valley. "As a result we feel our new restaurant on Highway 93 and Golf Road as well as our Western Avenue location will better serve our guests throughout the community."
All existing workers have been offered positions at neighboring locations, according to the statement.