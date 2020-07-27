NEILLSVILLE -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a possible suspect in a burglary Monday afternoon southwest of Thorp.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office:
Deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress at about 12:31 p.m. Monday in the town of Worden.
With assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Thorp and Stanley police, the state Department of Natural Resources and the public, deputies apprehended an individual who fled on foot from the property. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that there was possibly a second person with that individual who also was on the property. It is believed that subject also fled on foot.
The unknown subject is described as being a white male 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans; his direction of travel from the burglary scene is not known. The last area the unknown subject was located in is a quarter-mile west of Highway M south of Eddy Road.
The Sheriff's Office is asking residents of that area to remove keys from their vehicles and secure vehicles, buildings and homes.
Anyone with information on this burglary or who observes the individual is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157 or the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 888-847-2576.