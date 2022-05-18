NEILLSVILLE — Scam artists have recently been targeting residents of Clark County by calling them with convincing stories of relatives in peril, according to authorities.
In a news release sent earlier this week, the Clark County Sheriff's Office stated that scam activity has been reported recently by residents.
"It's evident the scammers do research and know information about you," the release stated.
A particular scam noted by the sheriff's office involves a person getting a phone call from someone claiming to be their child or grandchild. The con artist portraying a relative will claim to be out-of-state, injured in an accident and in need of money. The scenario included in the news release stated the scammer knows your family members' names and sounds very convincing.
The scammer will then hand the phone to another person, who claims to be an attorney involved in the matter. At this time there is a request for money to pay bail for the supposed relative, due to their fault in the accident.
The sheriff's office stated that if someone calls you claiming to be a family member in need, get a phone number to call that person back and also independently verify the whereabouts of your loved one. And be very cautious about anyone who asks you to send money to them via FedEx or express mail.
Victims of scams and others who have received such calls are asked to call their local law enforcement agency. Online scams can be reported to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.