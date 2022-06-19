CHIPPEWA FALLS — Classic cars from across the world are going to converge in downtown Chippewa Falls on Friday.
The 2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race, presented by Hagerty Drivers Club, is the world’s premiere old car rally. The race will bring 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to town, with the first car rolling onto Bridge Street starting at noon.
“We are excited to bring this unique event to Chippewa Falls for the first time,” race director Jeff Stumb said.
The nine-day, 2,300-mile adventure will travel to 19 cities in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota.
The event began in Warwick, R.I., on Saturday and will end in Fargo, N.D., on June 26.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming and providing our Midwest hospitality to hundreds of people and promoting the amazing community we have,” said Jackie Boos, Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce tourism director. “We hope that we provide an experience while they are here that encourages a return to our community as a leisure trip down the line.”
Teams and cars from Japan, England, Australia, Germany, Canada, and every corner of the United States will converge in Rhode Island in mid-June with vintage automobiles dating back as far as 1916.
“We are excited to have created an event that will showcase our beautiful downtown and businesses while providing a great backdrop to our visitors,” said Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director. “We have been doing amazing car shows for a handful of years and this will bring that exposure to the next level.”
The community is invited to line the streets of downtown and take in this one-of-a-kind rally from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday. N. Bridge Street and Grand Avenue will be closed for the event.