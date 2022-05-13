EAU CLAIRE — Recycling events where Eau Claire County residents can get rid of old appliances, electronics and household wastes will be Saturday, May 21 in Eau Claire.
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day, First Choice Computer recycling, 525 Park Ridge Drive, will forgo most of the fees it usually charges when accepting items.
Unwanted televisions, computer monitors, printers, stereos, computers, cellphones, vacuums, laundry machines, kitchen appliances, water heaters, furnaces, small appliances, wires and batteries will all be accepted for free. Fees will only be charged for disposing of exercise equipment, dehumidifiers, air conditioning units, freezers, refrigerators and any appliances that contain freon.
• Clean Sweep, a seasonal collection event for household hazardous wastes, will be 8 a.m. to noon at WRR Environmental Services, 5200 Ryder Road.
For no fee, county residents can drop off old oil and fuels, cleaners, paint thinners and strippers, turpentine, oil-based paint, shellac, stains, varnish, corrosives, solvents, polishes, aerosol can products, anti-freeze and lead-acid batteries.
Latex paint, 20-pound propane tanks, fluorescent light bulbs and LEDs will be accepted, but for a fee.
Not accepted at Clean Sweep are biological and infectious wastes, radioactive materials, pool chemicals, explosive materials, pressurized cylinders not used for propane or fire extinguishers, commercial or agricultural wastes, pesticides, herbicides and insecticides.