EAU CLAIRE — The last Clean Sweep of the year for Eau Claire County residents is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2, at WRR Environmental Services, 5200 Ryder Road.
Due to extremely restricted incineration availability in the hazardous waste industry, the fall Clean Sweep will only accept the following items at this time:
• Oil-based paint (not in glass).
• Latex paint (not in glass).
• Aerosols.
• Batteries.
• Lightbulbs.
• Wood stain.
• Gas, oil.
• Fuel stabilizer.
• Carburetor and brake cleaners.
• Mineral spirits.
• Antifreeze.
Fees apply for latex paint, batteries and lightbulbs.
All chemicals except for gasoline and oil must have the original product label on the container.
Excess lawn care products and certain household cleaners are among items that will not be accepted at the county's fall Clean Sweep event, which has been rescheduled from an earlier date.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the Clean Sweep event should contact WRR Environmental Services at 715-852-1602.
Questions regarding the event can be directed to the Eau Claire County recycling and sustainability coordinator at 715-839-2756.
