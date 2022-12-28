CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Clear Lake man has been charged after he reported paid a credit card bill from a bank account that was nearly identical to his.

Jason R. Laberee, 43, was charged in Chippewa County Court with theft between $10,000 and $100,000, and identity theft for financial gain. Laberee will appear in court Feb. 14.

