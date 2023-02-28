CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Colfax man accused of placing a GPS tracker on his ex-girlfriend's vehicle has been charged with stalking.
Abraham J. Hendricks, 40, 1000 University Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with felony-level stalking by use of a dangerous weapon - domestic abuse, misuse of a GPS device-placing without consent and misuse of a GPS device to obtain information. Hendricks was released on a $5,000 cash bond and will return to court March 28.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman and her friend contacted police on Feb. 18 after the friend found a tracker on the woman's car. She believed that her ex-boyfriend, Hendricks, had placed it there earlier in the day. Hendricks and the woman have children together, and had met that day. Hendricks claimed he wanted to look at her damaged bumper and he crawled under the car in the area where the GPS device was later found
The woman told police how Hendricks had harassed her in recent weeks, and that Hendricks had made threatening remarks to her and her friend. The friend tolld police he heard Hendricks say he "was going to put (the victim) six feet under."
Because Hendricks kept showing up at the same location, the woman "had been concerned that Hendricks was tracking her. Whey they returned home, (she) located the tracking device on the car."
"(The victim) stated she is fearful of Hendricks and does not feel safe in her home, her car, or in public," the criminal complaint reads. "(She) stated she had not slept well due to Hendricks' actions." The woman also provided copies of text messages Hendricks had sent to her.
When police approached Hendricks' car, he admitted he wanted to see the woman and her new boyfriend. He was placed in handcuffs, and officers located a .40 caliber Glock handgun with a brace that was equipped with a sight. One full magazine was inserted into the gun and a second magazine was stored in the foregrip of the gun. Hendricks admitted to planting the GPS tracker, and he also said he used his daughter's iPhone to track their location previously.
Court records show that Hendricks was previously convicted of disorderly conduct.