CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Colfax man accused of placing a GPS tracker on his ex-girlfriend's vehicle has been charged with stalking.

Abraham J. Hendricks, 40, 1000 University Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with felony-level stalking by use of a dangerous weapon - domestic abuse, misuse of a GPS device-placing without consent and misuse of a GPS device to obtain information. Hendricks was released on a $5,000 cash bond and will return to court March 28.