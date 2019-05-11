UW-Eau Claire softball was finally able to score a run against St. Thomas pitcher Kierstin Anderson-Glass after 14 innings of trying split between two regional games. It wasn't enough to keep the Blugolds' season going.
The Tommies' star held UWEC to three hits and St. Thomas scored the first six runs of the game, ending UW-Eau Claire's postseason run with a 6-1 result in the St. Paul-based regional final.
St. Thomas scored more than the runs it needed in the second inning, notching four on Jenna Beeso, Kristin McGonigal and Elise Barnes singles. A run each in the following two innings padded the lead.
UWEC's only run came in the seventh on a Gretchen Arn double. She drove in Allison Schultz.
St. Thomas 6, UW-Eau Claire 1
UW-Eau Claire 000 000 1 — 1 3 2
St. Thomas 041 100 x — 6 10 1
WP: Kierstin Anderson-Glass (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Cheyenne Johnson (1.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters — St. Thomas: Elise Barnes 1-4 (2 RBI)