UW-Eau Claire softball missed out on the automatic tournament qualifier when it fell in the WIAC championship on Sunday, but the Blugolds' season isn't over just yet.
UW-Eau Claire, one of two WIAC schools to receive an at-large bid in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, will make the short trip to Minneapolis for a four-team, double-elimination opening round set to run from Thursday through Saturday. The Blugolds will meet Wartburg College in its opening game, with St. Thomas and Northwestern-St. Paul rounding out the participants.
UW-La Crosse, the WIAC champions, and UW-Whitewater also heard their names called during Monday afternoon's selection show. This is the second time in three seasons the WIAC has sent three teams to the tournament.
This is the Blugolds' 12th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.