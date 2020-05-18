A two-car crash injured an Ellsworth man Saturday afternoon in rural Pierce County.
Christopher Bystrom, 34, was transported by ambulance at about 5 p.m. to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minn., for treatment of undetermined injuries.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Cody Schwalbe, 18, of Ellsworth, slowed down on Highway C as he was beginning an attempt to make a U-turn.
Bystrom was driving behind Schwalbe's vehicle and attempted an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision, but the two vehicles did collide.
Schwalbe and his passenger, Alicia Ehman, 19, also of Ellsworth, were not injured in the crash.