EAU CLAIRE — A downtown street will be closed through Friday due to concrete and utility work.
Barstow Street, between Galloway and Eau Claire streets, closed to traffic today (Tuesday) and is scheduled to reopen Friday, according to a notice from the city.
This section of Barstow Street includes the bridge that spans the Eau Claire River and also is alongside the area where a new mixed-use building with apartments and storefronts is being built.
Drivers will be detoured to Farwell Street, which runs parallel to Barstow Street, in downtown Eau Claire.