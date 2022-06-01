EAU CLAIRE— Construction of the new county highway facility is on track, despite supply chain issues.
The County Board Highway Building Committee met on June 6 to discuss construction updates and approve owner-purchased items.
Kevin Dallas, project manager at Market & Johnson, said things are moving along well with the main building’s construction.
Market & Johnson, the firm handling construction management of the highway facility, took initiative to place bid packages early due to the slow movement of the supply chain.
“We made some adjustments to some electrical equipment, and stuff to get delivery dates moved up,“ Dallas said.
Dallas provided that they were experiencing more luck with maintaining delivery schedules after switching electrical vendors.
There were also concerns about roofing materials and steel structures for the main site due to allotment concerns. According to Dallas, the roofers are only allocated a certain amount of roofing material, however, all of the necessary materials will be on-site by Friday.
Matt Theisen, County Facilities Director, proposed the approval for two owner purchased items, storage shelving, and office furnishings.
“We were able to save a little over $20,000 on the cost of the office furnishing because, between my department staff and highway staff, we’re going to do the installation ourselves,” Theisen said.
The purchase of these items was approved with a motion of 6-0.
Not Meeting Quorum
Two of the owner purchased items, a truck wash system and vehicle lifts, had been approved at the last Highway Building Committee meeting on May 4. However, they were unable to be considered legally approved, due to the committee not meeting quorum.
There was a miscommunication about the status of a committee member, and the committee did not meet the minimum number of members to be considered valid.
There are currently six sitting members of the committee, meaning to meet quorum there must be at least four committee members present.
An emergency meeting has been scheduled for Friday, June 3, to proceed with the purchasing of the items that could not legally be approved.
Theisen stated that the project was still on budget after the purchase approvals, including the items thought to be approved at the previous meeting.
“We’re still holding on track. We still have not used any of our contingency at this point,” Theisen said.
The total budget for the construction of the facility is $32.7 million with a contingency budget of $870,000.
The next regularly scheduled Highway Building Committee meeting will be held at the construction site on June 6. The meeting will be open to the public and a tour of the construction site will be offered.