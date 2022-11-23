New fair building construction underway

Construction of the $6 million barn replacement project at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is now underway. The front entrance to the Custer Coliseum was visible Tuesday, along with supporting beams for the laminated rafters that are scheduled to be delivered next week. Over the next few weeks, more noticeable developments of the project will be completed. The fairgrounds continues to raise funds to fully fund this project and to address needed roadway, lighting, and vendor services for the fair and other events, said fair director Rusty Volk.

 Submitted photos

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The walls for the new agriculture buildings at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair are going up, and fair director Rusty Volk is excited about what he’s seeing.

“After two-and-a-half years of planning, there is lumber going up, there are walls going up, and the excitement is building for the 125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair,” Volk said Tuesday. “We’ve got the front area of the coliseum up.”

