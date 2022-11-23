Construction of the $6 million barn replacement project at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is now underway. The front entrance to the Custer Coliseum was visible Tuesday, along with supporting beams for the laminated rafters that are scheduled to be delivered next week. Over the next few weeks, more noticeable developments of the project will be completed. The fairgrounds continues to raise funds to fully fund this project and to address needed roadway, lighting, and vendor services for the fair and other events, said fair director Rusty Volk.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The walls for the new agriculture buildings at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair are going up, and fair director Rusty Volk is excited about what he’s seeing.
“After two-and-a-half years of planning, there is lumber going up, there are walls going up, and the excitement is building for the 125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair,” Volk said Tuesday. “We’ve got the front area of the coliseum up.”
Next week, the laminated beams that will add to the decor will be erected.
“It’s really going to start taking shape in the next three to four weeks,” Volk said.
Construction on the five new barns, at a cost of $6.035 million, began in August, with the goal of the buildings being completed by May, ahead of next year’s fair, which begins July 12. Volk said the project is now at 85% funded in cash-on-hand or pledges. He would like raise about $850,000 to complete the work.
“Our barn project is moving along nicely. We are still fundraising, so we can finish up the project,” Volk said. “We want to equip these barns.”
One of the biggest reasons for a delay is Volk is waiting on approval on a FEMA grant, which could cover 75% of the cost of the largest building. The fair applied for the grant because that barn would also serve as an emergency shelter in case of a storm; there are several mobile homes within a few blocks of the fairgrounds that could use the building during a dangerous storm.
Typically, Volk is able to announce some or all of the music acts for next summer’s fair by Thanksgiving. He said some hiccups has caused a delay in getting the lineup out, but he said he’s working on making a lineup that will fit with the excitement of reaching the 125th fair.
Volk said these new buildings are the culmination of plans developed since 2008, when the community purchased the privately-owned fairgrounds. In 2014, Volk unveiled a plan for a single, 65,000-square-foot building that also had an anticipated $6 million cost.
A feasibility study the fair association conducted over the past two years showed it made more sense to construct several smaller buildings, side by side, instead of one large new building. The plans call for two cattle barns ($1.11 million), a show arena/coliseum ($1.2 million), a small animal barn ($993,207), a restroom & shower building/emergency shelter ($1.35 million) and utilities/infrastructure improvements ($684,195).
Savings of $98,650 are expected in the utilities, for a total of $5,248,220. Again, with the higher construction costs, the board has increased their goal to $6 million, with any leftover money going into paying for repairs to the other existing structures on the fairgrounds.
The Community Foundation of Chippewa County purchased the 56-acre fairgrounds from fair owners Jim Flanagan and Julius “Pinky” Lee for $600,000 in spring 2008 and formed a non-profit organization to operate it. The fair board hired Volk to operate the grounds later that year. Plans to revamp the grounds, including these new buildings, were developed over time.