Road work is scheduled to start Monday near an exit of U.S. 53 that is just north of Chippewa Falls city limits.
Highway S will be rebuilt this summer between U.S. 53 and Highway Q in Chippewa County, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release.
Highway S will remain open to traffic, but motorists will see lane shifts throughout construction and occasional flagging operations.
Construction is slated to finish by August.
The project has an $875,000 price tag with 80% of those costs paid through federal transportation funds while the state will pick up the rest of the tab.