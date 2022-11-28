EAU CLAIRE — In the wake of shopping sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, today is known as “Giving Tuesday” — an opportunity for consumers to spend some money on charity.
However, state consumer advocates warn that scammers also try to take advantage of the day to steal money or personal data.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the state Department of Financial Institutions both warn people to ensure their donations are reaching those they are intended for.
“Consumers can take a few simple but effective measures to verify a charitable organization is legitimate before they donate,” DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said in a news release.
The two state agencies offer these tips to prospective donors:
• When solicited for a donation, ask for the name, address and phone number of the charitable organization that contacted you. Then research to prove it is valid.
• If contacted by phone, do not make a payment on the spot. Hang up and do additional research first.
• Do not click on links or attachments in emails, text messages or social media posts, or send information to charities you do not know.
• Do not donate via cash, cryptocurrency, peer-to-peer payment apps (such as PayPal, Venmo, Zelle) or by wire to people or organizations you do not know. These transactions cannot be reversed.
• Never write a check to an individual solicitor who claims to be from a charity. Always make the check out to the organization.
• Watch out for imposter websites and social media profiles pretending to be legitimate charities. Double-check the spelling of the charity when searching for it online because impostors may create a website with a slightly different spelling.