The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is advising consumers not to consume any products containing romaine lettuce from Salinas Valley, Calif., regardless of brand, because of a possible connection to a multistate outbreak of E. coli.
While some romaine-containing products were recalled on Nov. 21, romaine from Salinas Valley is still available on many store shelves and consumers are advised to look at product labels for any mention of Salinas Valley.
The agency also is urging consumers to check their refrigerators for any lettuce mixes containing romaine from the Salinas Valley and, if found, to throw them away and thoroughly clean produce drawers and refrigerator surfaces.
As of Monday, Wisconsin had 33 cases of E. coli included in the outbreak, including an undisclosed number reported in Eau Claire County. Available epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback evidence indicates that romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region is the likely source of this outbreak. Illnesses in Wisconsin residents initially were reported beginning Nov. 7. Two cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, have been reported and 14 people have been hospitalized.
As part of the ongoing investigation, Wisconsin health and food safety officials said Tuesday they have found E. coli bacteria in an unopened bag of pre-washed chopped romaine collected from an ill person’s home. Additional testing is pending to determine if the E. coli strain found in the sample matches the strain causing the multi-state outbreak.
The E. coli bacteria was found in a bag of chopped Fresh Express leafy green romaine with a use by date of Nov. 14 and lot code of Z301 A05B. Health officials say not all ill persons in Wisconsin included in this outbreak have reported consuming Fresh Express salads.
People with E. coli usually get sick with bloody diarrhea and stomach cramps three to four days after eating food contaminated with the germ.