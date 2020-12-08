EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire-based station ceased broadcasting on WDRK 99.9 FM at 12:01 Tuesday and a Christian radio network is taking ownership of the frequency.
The UW-Eau Claire Foundation announced in September that is selling the license, transmitter and tower it used to air Converge Radio, which features local and national music as well as programs made by students, faculty and volunteers.
Converge Radio posted an update on Sunday to its website, announcing that its time broadcasting on the radio station ends Tuesday.
The station's new owner, Appleton-based Family Radio Network will begin broadcasting its programs on 99.9 FM next year, according to Converge's announcement.
This isn't going to be the end of Converge Radio though as it will continue to stream online at convergeradio.org and will soon announce content planned for 2021, the post stated.
Mid-West Family Broadcasting gifted the license to broadcast on 99.9 FM, the radio tower in Cornell and its transmitter to the university foundation in March 2016. However, the radio station has struggled to become self-sustaining by securing sponsors, leading the foundation to put its broadcasting assets up for sale.