EAU CLAIRE — A radio station that broadcasts independent music from national and local musical acts, as well as programs made by UW-Eau Claire volunteers and community members, has found a new home on a different frequency.
Converge Radio stopped broadcasting on 99.9 FM earlier this month, but returned to the airwaves this week at 101.9 FM.
The new location on the radio dial is thanks to Valley Media Works, which has the license to the frequency in Eau Claire and uses it to broadcast public access programs.
Recordings of church services and local government meetings will continue to be on 101.9 FM’s schedule, but it will mostly be tunes and talk shows made by the small radio station.
“Besides that it will be all Converge content and programming,” said Ashley Wiswell, the station’s manager.
The new frequency was announced on the station’s website on Monday, along with a change in ownership and location.
Originally started as Blugold Radio, the station was created when the UW-Eau Claire Foundation received the license to broadcast on 99.9 FM, a radio tower in Cornell and transmitter as a gift from Mid-West Family Broadcasting in March 2016.
However, the station struggled to secure sponsors and become self-sustaining, which prompted the foundation to sell those broadcasting assets to better focus on its core mission of helping students.
On Dec. 8 the sale to Appleton-based Family Radio Network was finalized. The Christian-based radio network has since begun broadcasting its programs on 99.9 FM.
When the foundation informed Converge Radio in September that it would be selling, Wiswell and a panel that helps her lead the station agreed this would not be the end of their broadcast days.
“There wasn’t any talk about Converge going away,” Wiswell said.
While it could continue by just airing on the Internet, the station instead asked Valley Media Works about a partnership, and the community TV and radio station agreed to it.
Valley Media Works’ low-power transmitter doesn’t have the same reach as the one for 99.9 FM, but Wiswell noted it does have a better signal in downtown Eau Claire.
Some Converge Radio listeners living there got a reception marred by occasional static when it came from the Cornell radio tower, she noted. The signal on 101.9 FM is crystal clear downtown and can be heard throughout Eau Claire, Wiswell said.
While it won’t reach as many people with a low-power transmitter, Wiswell said that does mean less overhead costs.
“It’s going to be a lot more possible to be self-sustaining,” she said.
No longer tied to the UW-Eau Claire campus, Converge Radio also sought a new owner.
Uniting Bridges, a local nonprofit organization that promotes racial peace and unity, took over ownership of Converge Radio on Friday, according to a news release on the station’s website. The station already had ties with members of the nonprofit as Uniting Bridges hosts a program called Conversations in Color, which airs Mondays on Converge Radio.
Previously based in a small studio in UW-Eau Claire’s McIntyre Library, Converge Radio has now moved into the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The downtown Eau Claire arts center’s management arranged for the radio station to use an office that had been vacant.
Despite the divorce from the university foundation, Wiswell had only compliments for the station’s former owner saying that Converge Radio wouldn’t exist without the start it got at UW-Eau Claire.
“The foundation has been ever so gracious in all of this,” she said.