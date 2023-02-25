CHIPPEWA FALLS — A convicted felon from Eau Claire has now been charged with sexually assaulting a girl over a several-year span, beginning when she was five to seven years old, and continuing until she was 13.

Spartacus J. Bruschuk, 31, 3223 Delbert Road, was charged Friday in Chippewa County Court with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child. Bruschuk is slated to appear in court on Tuesday before Judge Steve Gibbs.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com