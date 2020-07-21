Water quality improvement has permitted the beaches at Coon Fork County Park to reopen.
The Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department announced Tuesday that water testing by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department shows the water at Coon Fork's dayside and campground beaches is now within acceptable health standards and thus open again for swimming.
Unfortunately for those seeking relief from summer heat in the water, the county park beaches at Lake Altoona, Big Falls and Lake Eau Claire will remain closed until further notice because of elevated levels of bacteria.
The Health Department's policy is to close all beaches when water samples indicate levels of bacteria above safe standards.
Questions can be directed to the department at 715-839-4718.