CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Cornell man was convicted by a jury Friday of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Joshua F. Schofield, 40, 16903 Highway D, was found guilty in Chippewa County Court of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child. The jury deliberated more than three hours before reaching a verdict. By definition, repeated sexual assault is three more incidents.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com