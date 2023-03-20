CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in 2018 was sentenced Monday to serve xxx years in prison. 

Joshua F. Schofield, 41, 16903 Highway D, was found guilty by a jury in Chippewa County Court in September of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child. The jury deliberated more than three hours before reaching a verdict. By definition, repeated sexual assault is three or more incidents.