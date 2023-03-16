CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell woman has been charged with lighting her bedding on fire in a group home in Lake Hallie.

Darcy L. Johnson, 52, 812 N. Eighth St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with arson of property (other than a building) and attempted arson of a building. She is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, and will return to court April 11. If released, she cannot have any contact with the victim or the group home.