CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 48-year-old Cornell woman has died, and an 11-year-old child has critical injuries, after a crash Friday night in Chippewa County.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department received a call at 8:32 p.m. of a report of a vehicle that was upside down in a swampy area along Highway 64, east of 210th Avenue, in the town of Cleveland.
"The caller, along with the assistance of others, located an adult female in the water," wrote Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk in a press release. "They pulled the female out of the water and began life saving measures. They also located a juvenile who was trapped inside the vehicle and were able to pull them out of the vehicle, which was submerged in the water. They immediately began life-saving measures on the juvenile."
The adult female, later identified as Sara M. Lemay, 311 Main St., died from her injuries. The juvenile was flown by Lifelink to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary investigation shows Lemay was operating the eastbound vehicle on Highway 64 when she lost control, causing the vehicle to enter the ditch. The vehicle overturned, coming to rest upside down mostly submerged in the water. The crash remains under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. The Cornell Fire Department and Cornell Ambulance also assisted at the scene.