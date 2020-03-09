Wisconsin's second confirmed case of coronavirus has been found in Pierce County.
That person had been traveling within the U.S. recently and is currently isolated at home, according to a news release Monday evening from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
"The individual who tested positive is cooperating with home isolation. Their family is also staying home,” AZ Snyder, Pierce County health officer, stated in the news release.
Pierce County health officials are working to determine people who have been in contact with the infected person in an effort to isolate or quarantine them. Those who exhibit symptoms will be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Health officials will hold a media briefing Tuesday to provide more information on the Pierce County case.
Wisconsin's first confirmed case, a Dane County resident with a history of travel to China, was announced Feb. 5.