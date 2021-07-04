EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire city councilwoman is making time for constituents several times each week at outdoor events through the rest of summer.
Jill Christopherson, who represents Eau Claire's west side on the City Council, released a calendar of "pop-up government" events she will host in public places through early September.
A public notice states the events are intended for constituent outreach so Christopherson can engage in conversation and talk about local government issues with residents.
For example, on Wednesday she will be at the Festival Foods farmers market, 2615 N. Clairemont Ave., from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and then in Owen Park from 7:30 to 9 p.m. during the municipal band concert.
Then on Thursday, Christopherson will station herself by the Phoenix Park bridge from 6 to 7:30 p.m. during the Sounds Like Summer concert.
The public notice sent by the city states that additional council members have been invited and may also attend the events.