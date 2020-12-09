EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire city councilwomen have filed papers signaling their intention to seek a second term in April's election.
With five district seats on the spring ballot, incumbents Emily Berge and Jill Christopherson were the first to file their declaration of candidacy and campaign finance forms at City Hall, city Clerk Carrie Riepl said Wednesday.
Both still need to collect signatures of 20 to 40 adults living in the aldermanic districts they represent to get on the April 6 ballot.
Berge represents District 1 on the council, which is covers most of the city's north side. Christopherson represents District 4, which is Eau Claire's west side. Both were first elected in April 2018 to three-year terms.
The three other district seats up in the spring 2021 election are currently held by Emily Anderson, Jeremy Gragert and Andrew Werthmann.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 5 to return all of their nomination papers, including signatures from constituents, to City Hall.