Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett will be the headliners for the 2021 Country Fest near Cadott.
The lineup for next year's festival was announced on Tuesday.
Brown, Bentley and Rhett were also the scheduled headliners for the 2020 Country Fest, which was twice postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Country Fest moved from its traditional dates in June to a weekend in August in an attempt to get the festival in this year.
After meeting with Country Fest organizers in June, Chippewa County decided not to approve the festival's event permits for August.
Next year's Country Fest will be Thursday through Saturday, June 24-26.
Brown will headline Thursday, while Bentley and Rhett will be the headliners on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Thursday's lineup will also include Dustin Lynch, The Oak Ridge Boys, Runaway June, Matt Stell, High Valley, Larry Fleet, Drew Parker, Restless Road, Clayton Mann, Joe Stamm Band, October Rose, Bumblefist, and Raquel & The Wildflowers.
Friday's lineup will also include Brothers Osborne, Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith, Tenille Townes, Adam Doleac, Waterloo Revival, Noah Guthrie, Eric Chesser, Katie Rothbauer, Patrick Murphy, Branded, Devon Worley Band, Kaiged Acoustic, and Lassos & Lace.
Saturday's lineup will also include Cole Swindell, Cam, Rett Atkins, Confederate Railroad, Dan Smalley, King Calaway, Brandon Ratcliff, Jesslee, Jesse Allen, Shane Martin, Post Road, Up South, and Lassos & Lace.
Besides the three headliners, The Oak Ridge Boys, Runaway June, Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith, Swindell, Cam and Rhett Atkins were also scheduled to perform at this year's canceled festival.
A kickoff party on Wednesday, June 23, which is exclusive to three-day ticket holders, features Neal McCoy, The Kentucky Headhunters, Eric Chesser and Aileeah Colgan.
All tickets and campsites are on sale at countryfest.com or by calling the Country Fest office at 800-326-3378.
People who bought tickets to the 2020 Country Fest can use the wristbands for the 2021 festival.