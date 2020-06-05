Another major area music festival has gone by the wayside for the 2020 summer season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers of Country Fest near Cadott announced Friday that the festival slated for August will be canceled. Country Fest had already been moved from its traditional June dates in an attempt to get the festival in this year.
"Country Fest organizers have been pushing through to make our August 2020 festival happen," organizers said in a statement. "Unfortunately, this is an uphill battle that we just can't win."
Organizers said they created extensive safety guidelines based on Centers for Disease Control recommendations, and looked to entities such as Walt Disney World and the Las Vegas strip for additional measures that could be enacted to host Country Fest in August.
"We had all hands on deck to prepare the festival grounds for new safety measures to make it a great experience for all who would choose to attend," organizers said in the statement.
"Country Fest has done due diligence in offering refunds or ticket transfers to those with underlying conditions or to people who felt unsafe or uncomfortable with attending our festival in 2020," the statement said.
After meeting with Country Fest organizers this week, Chippewa County decided not to approve the festival's event permits for August 2020.
"Even though the Chippewa Valley has seen low case numbers of COVID-19, the decision was based on the uncertainty of what August will bring," festival organizers said.
Country Fest organizers said they plan to bring back all 2020 acts for next year's festival June 24-26, 2021.
"Our 2020 headliners are working on their routing now for our June 2021 festival," organizers said.
The tickets and campsites purchased for 2020 will automatically roll over to the 2021 Country Fest.
Organizers said fans can request a refund if they are unable to attend the June 2021 dates.
Rock Fest near Cadott and Country Jam in Eau Claire also canceled their 2020 music festivals within the past two weeks.