Country Fest and Rock Fest near Cadott are planned to continue this summer as scheduled, promoter Wade Asher said in social media posts Friday.
Festival organizers have been in touch with authorities and are monitoring the spread of COVID-19, Asher said.
If organizers are forced to postpone the festivals, ticket holders would be able to use their 2020 tickets for the rescheduled festivals, or get refunds if they aren't able to attend the rescheduled events, Asher said.
He added: "We will do our part at the event by putting additional sanitizing procedures in place to keep our festival grounds safe for all."
Country Fest is scheduled for June 25 to June 27, and Rock Fest is scheduled for July 16 through July 18.
Dozens of Chippewa Valley events scheduled for spring - as well as spring semester in-person classes at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout - have been canceled this week over concerns about the new coronavirus.