EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board Committee on Administration met Tuesday to discuss the future of American Rescue Plan Act fund uses.
ARPA provides funding for economic losses that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Board Administrator Kathryn Schauf provided the committee with updates on the status of the ARPA funds request, including community grants.
The committee heard from team members from UHY LLP, who presented ideas for how to assess internal projects. UHY is assisting the county in administering ARPA funds.
Jack Reagan, the managing director for UHY, commended the county for how they set up the process to assess the funds.
At the time of the board meeting, the county has received over $27 million in ARPA funding requests.
The committee also authorized the calculation of actual revenue losses incurred for each of the years 2020-2023 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic from the previously awarded ARPA funds.
Under the public sector revenue category, the final rule guidance for the ARPA funds provision allows counties to elect a one-time allocation of $10 million or wait for the process of determination of total revenue loss. The calculation of revenue loss is based on the audited financial results for each fiscal year.
County Finance Director Norbert Kirk said if the committee opted not to take the $10 million, they would calculate the revenue losses and potentially receive the full $20 million of ARPA funding allocated to the county.
“This eligible use is more flexible and may be used for a broad range of government services, programs, and projects outside of the typical eligible uses of recovery funds under the final rule," stated a fact sheet provided by Kirk. "However, revenue loss funds can not be used for rainy day funds or debt services."
The committee passed the resolution to not accept the $10 million and wait for the results of the revenue loss calculation.
The committee was also presented with a resolution to allocate ARPA funds to the broadband committee.
The broadband committee is in collaboration with United Way to get rural communities access to high-speed internet service, digital literacy training, technology access and technology support.
The broadband committee requested a two-year allocation totaling $99,576.25.
The Committee on Administration voted to pass the resolution.