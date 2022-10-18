EAU CLAIRE— Eau Claire County Board approves of Seven Mile Creek Landfill expansion agreement, following the finalized negotiations in September.
After years of negotiations, the Seven Mile Creek Siting Committee and GFL Environmental came to an agreement to expand the scope of the landfill and compensate the town of Seymour residents affected by the expansion.
"Quite frankly what we were able to accomplish was unprecedented, " town of Seymour Chair Jessica Janssen told the board. "Our board did approve this unanimously to move forward and we would recommend the same for you."
The negotiations focused on the height of the expansion, property value guarantees, sociological payments and tonnage fees.
One hundred and eleven owner-occupied properties will be covered by the sociological payment and 47 property owners will be protected by the property value protection plan. The property protection plan guarantees in the event that the home does not sell after it is listed, GFL will buy it at the fair market value.
Sociological payments range from $2,200 to $500 depending on the property’s vicinity to the landfill. Properties bordering the landfill and within a quarter-mile radius out from the boundary will receive $2,200; properties within a quarter-mile to half-mile radius from the boundary receive $1,500; properties within half-mile to 3⁄4 mile radius from the boundary receive $1,000; properties within 3⁄4 mile along highway CTH, Q or 90th corridors that are within 3⁄4 of a mile to 1 mile from the boundary receive $750; and properties within 3⁄4 mile to a 1-mile radius outside of highway corridors will receive $500.
GFL has agreed to monitor Highway Q within 3 miles to the west and 1 mile to the east of the landfill entrance and will pick up litter on a regular and continuing basis, no less than once per day.
GFL also agreed to implement sweeping and watering practices on roadways, drives and other areas traveled by trucks within the property boundary to control dust and dirt accumulation. Debris deposited in the Active Fill Area will be covered as quickly as possible, and odor suppression systems and masking agents will be used as needed to help manage odors.
The final height expansion negotiated should not exceed a 33-foot increase, bringing the landfill’s total height to 1128.5 feet. If future expansions occur, additional payments will be triggered.
Properties under the property value protection plans will receive an annual 2.2% additional increase of their sociological payments. The trigger amounts for the sociological increase to $3,000, $2,000, $1,500, $1,000, and $750, respectively, along with the 2.2% annual increase.
The approved resolution authorizes the County Administrator and County Clerk to execute the agreement on behalf of Eau Claire County.
"I never thought I'd see this day," Supervisor Joe Knight said. "I think GFL is trying to be a good corporate neighbor and has made some concessions."
The resolution passed unanimously.
Other business
A resolution was also passed accepting the donation of a parcel of land located south of the Eau Claire city limits.
The reclaimed gravel pit, composed of 243 acres of wood lots, waterfront and exhausted work sites, resides along the Chippewa River and is adjacent to the Chippewa Trail.
Several members of the public showed their support for the land donation in public comment.
The resolution authorizes drafting an agreement with Taylor Creek Development, Eau Claire Sand and Gravel and Mathy Construction and accepting their donation.
Land Stewardship committee member Kevin Stelljes provided the board with possibilities the land could be used for including, a county park, a bike trail hub, a dog park, a solar farm or a scuba park.
A separate committee will be created to determine the plans for the land.
The committee would consist of representatives from Land Conservation, Land Stewardship, Parks and Forest, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as well as interested landowners.
Stelljes estimates that the donation would amount to about $6,500 in property tax revenue losses. He noted that with the seven fee areas in parks the parks system the county collects $138,000 annually not including camping fees.