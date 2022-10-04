EAU CLAIRE— Eau Claire County is making progress on its 2023 budget.
The County Board received the official recommendation for the 2023 budget, from County Administrator Kathryn Schauf at Tuesday’s meeting.
“The goal tonight is simply to make a very brief introduction to a high level of review of the budget that is being proposed for 2023,” Schauf said. “This really just begins a process for the board by putting forward a balanced budget.”
Schauf’s recommendation states: “the recommendation is predicated on three specific areas of investment: continuing to staff the courts, district attorney, and clerk of courts with adequate personnel to manage the sixth courtroom; investing in resources to update the out-of-date processes and practices in human resources, and investing in additional cross-functional patrol options.”
Schauf presented her recommendations to the County Board members including assumptions, the strategic plan, capital projects and debt.
Some of these key points include a revenue assumption of a 3.3% sales tax increase at $12.1 million, $18 million in capital projects for Highway; Airport; Facilities; Information Systems; Sheriff’s Fleet and Parks and Forest and a debt service levy of $15.1 million.
“We were somewhat cautious with sales tax, as we’re starting to see initial signs of a slowing of the economy,” Shauf said.
A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Tuesday, Nov. 1, for community members to provide input on the recommended budget. The board will then vote on the final budget at the Nov. 1 meeting.
Additional budget information, including the administrator’s full recommendation, can be found on the county website.
The recommended budget will be brought to the Eau Claire County Committee on Finance and Budget for review and approval.
The board also approved a resolution to create a Sustainability Advisory Committee. The creation of the committee is a condition of the Climate Action Plan.
According to the fact sheet for the resolution, the Climate Action and Resilience Plan was developed to provide guidance to divisions and departments within the county on what strategies should be utilized from now until 2030 to meet the county’s carbon neutrality goals and interim goal of 30% reduction by 2030.
The purpose of the Sustainability Advisory Committee is to guide the action plan and pursue funding for the projects.
The committee will be comprised of 11 individuals varying from stakeholders who represent municipalities, educational institutions, utilities, the agricultural community and members of the public.
Sheriff Cramer Recognition
County board members approved a proclamation recognizing Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who died in September.
The proclamation acknowledges Sheriff Cramer’s service to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department for 47 years, 26 of those years serving as County Sheriff.
“The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors extends its sincere gratitude, appreciation and recognition to Sheriff Ronald Cramer for his 47 years of service as a law enforcement officer in Eau Claire County,” the proclamation states.
Other Business
The board also approved a resolution requesting the State of Wisconsin to review and revise the entry-level compensation for Assistant District Attorneys.
Now we do have high-quality attorneys in our District Attorney’s Office, but it’s extremely hard to retain them and recruit them,” County Board Supervisor Gerald Wilkie said. “Hopefully the Wisconsin Counties Association will take it up and lobby on our behalf.”
The current entry-level compensation rate for assistant district attorneys is $26.70 per hour or $55,536 a year in Wisconsin.
“Really this is something that is sort of circulating through the state right now. It’s largely symbolic,” Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal told the Committee on Judiciary and Law Enforcement last week. “But we’re asking that you approve a resolution to direct the powers that be in Madison to look at and revise starting payment for assistant district attorneys.”