A panel is seeking public opinions this week on how Eau Claire County's budget should look in 2020.
The county's Finance and Budget Committee will hold a listening session at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fall Creek Village Hall, 122 E. Lincoln Ave.
The committee will give an overview of the county budget process before asking attendees about their thoughts on revenues and spending they would want to see in the 2020 budget.
A listening session also is being planned for early August in Eau Claire so city residents can voice their ideas before the committee begins its work on next year's budget.
The budget process begins when the county administrator submits a recommendation in September, which the committee then reviews in a series of meetings and gives its suggestions for changes. The County Board then deliberates and approves a budget in early November.
The county's 2019 budget has $113.66 million in overall spending, paid through a variety of sources including $34 million in local property taxes.