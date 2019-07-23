A panel is seeking public input on what Eau Claire County's budget should look like in 2020.
After a session held earlier this month in Fall Creek to get rural opinions, the county's Finance and Budget Committee will hold another public input meeting on Aug. 8 in downtown Eau Claire.
Starting at 6 p.m., the public input session will be in the Eau Claire Room in the basement of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
A separate budget hearing on programs run by the county's Human Services Department is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday in Room G034 of the county Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
County government responsibilities include the sheriff's office and jail, rural highways, human services, the Aging & Disability Resource Center, veteran services, county parks and forestry, and running the courthouse.
The budget process begins when the county administrator submits a recommendation in September, which the Finance and Budget Committee then reviews in a series of meetings and gives its suggestions for changes. The County Board then deliberates and approves a budget in early November.
The county's 2019 budget has $113.66 million in overall spending, paid through a variety of sources including $34 million in local property taxes.