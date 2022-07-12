EAU CLAIRE— Eau Claire County has already achieved its emission reduction goal set for 2030.
At the Committee on Administration meeting on Tuesday, committee members were presented with the logistics of the county’s Climate Action Resilience Plan, by Recycling & Sustainability Coordinator, Regan Watts.
Watts explained that the county wants to focus on the sustainability of internal operations and facilities before making recommendations to the community.
“Later on there will be another plan focused on the community, but we really felt like we needed to get our house in order internally first, before we engage with the community on what we should be doing,” Watts said.
The plan comes from a resolution passed in March of 2019, declaring carbon neutrality and relying on 100% renewable energy by 2050. As per the resolution, the Planning and Development Committee for the county was tasked with creating this action plan.
In collaboration with County Facilities, Planning and Development, the Parks and Forrest Committee, Highway Committee and several county supervisors, the Climate Action Resilience Plan is complete and will be brought to the County Board of Supervisors at their next meeting.
The plan focuses on policy and purchasing for the county, energy consumption, county fleet, employee commute, internal and external education and collaboration with other organizations.
The county has already met its goal of a 30% decrease in emissions by 2030 due to the implementation of various upgrades. Watts said the county is looking at a potential 40% decrease in emissions by 2030, however, the county will need to focus on more complex ways to reduce emissions.
“Now we’re to the point where we have gotten the easy pickings off first, so we just have to be more intentional going forward with how we meet goals,” Watts said. “We identified what areas we thought would progress quicker through 2030.”
According to an information packet provided to the committee, the county has already made significant progress in reducing emissions and achieving neutrality.
The document states that the county has decreased energy use for facilities by 28% from 2018 to 2021; 14% of total facility energy and 35% of electricity is from renewable energy sources as of 2020, and 30% of the county’s sheriff fleet is now hybrid.
The county has also reused 100% of existing highway materials for various improvement projects as well as diverted over 214,000 pounds of electronics and household hazardous waste from the landfill in 2021.
Following County Board approval, the strategy looking forward will include aligning county policies to reflect the goals of the action plan, develop the action plan for the community, create a sustainability advisory committee to guide the action plan and pursue funding for the projects.