EAU CLAIRE— The struggle to staff the Eau County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office continues as the county jail population increases.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Cory Schalinske, who has been serving as the County Sheriff in the wake of Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, updated the Committee on Judiciary and Law Enforcement on the current staff vacancies and the current jail population in the Sheriff’s office on Wednesday.
“Staffing continues to be a concern,” Schalinske said.
The Sheriff’s Office currently has 10 correctional officer vacancies. Schalinske said the office has moved from a traditional twice-a-year recruitment to a constant recruiting structure.
As correctional officer vacancies remain open, the jail population continues to grow to worrisome levels.
At the committee’s August meeting, County Sheriff Captain Dave Riewestahl reported the jail population was reaching March 2020 levels, with 182 individuals in the care of the Eau Claire County Jail.
As of Wednesday, the current jail population was 211 individuals.
“We continue to work daily on finding out why inmates are in jail and what we can do to lower that number,” Schalinske said.
Similarly to the Sheriff’s Office, recruitment also remains an issue within the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.
To help alleviate this staffing issue, a resolution from the committee requests a review and potential increase of the entry-level compensation rate for assistant district attorneys to be more competitive.
“Really this is something that is sort of circulating through the state right now. It’s largely symbolic,” Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal said. “But we’re asking that you approve a resolution to direct the powers that be in Madison to look at and revise starting payment for assistant district attorneys.”
The current entry-level compensation rate for assistant district attorneys is $26.70 per hour or $55,536 a year in Wisconsin.
In an effort to make the District Attorney offices more competitive in their entry-level compensation offerings for assistant district attorneys, the committee has requested that the State of Wisconsin review and revise the entry-level compensation rate to remain competitive with similar positions in District Attorney offices around the country, other public sector attorney positions, and the private sector, as well as to keep up with the rate of inflation.
“My office, like all offices, certainly hears Cory’s struggles and shares them,” Rindal said. “We too are struggling with retention issues, we too are struggling with recruitment issues.”
Rindal also mentioned a position that, created by the state and funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars to address the trial backlog, has remained open since April of this year.
“There’s not been one person who has expressed any interest in the position, and I think that’s emblematic of these issues,” Rindal said.
If passed by the County Board of Supervisors, this resolution will be forwarded to the Office of the Governor for the State of Wisconsin, members of the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate, every county in the State of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Counties Association.